Iran's Interior Ministry discloses voter turnout of provinces in parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran's Interior Ministry has announced voter turnout of its 31 provinces during the latest parliamentary elections, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

The average voter turnout was 42.57 percent.

Rank Provinces Voter turnout 1 Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 70.66 2 South Khorasan 66.12 3 Ilam 60.89 4 Sistan and Baluchestan 60.68 5 North Khorasan 57.21 6 Golestan 57.17 7 Hormozgan 52.51 8 Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 52.33 9 Kerman 50.56 10 Ardabil 50.29 11 Zanjan 48.63 12 West Azerbaijan 48.23 13 Razavi Khorasan 48.17 14 Yazd 47.58 15 Lorestan 47.58 16 Semnan 47.45 17 Bushehr 46.81 18 Mazandaran 45.65 19 Fars 45.11 20 Hamadan 44.81 21 Qom 43.02 22 Khuzestan 42.96 23 Kermanshah 42.85 24 East Azerbaijan 42.83 25 Qazvin 42.19 26 Gilan 41.96 27 Markazi 39.71 28 Isfahan 36.38 29 Kurdistan 32.65 30 Alborz 28.41 31 Tehran 26.24 Average 42.57

The 11th parliamentary elections of Iran were held on Feb. 21, 2020. According to statistics, 24.5 million out of 57.9 million Iranians, who were eligible to vote, used their suffrage in the elections.