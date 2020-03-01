Iran's Interior Ministry discloses voter turnout of provinces in parliamentary elections
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:
Iran's Interior Ministry has announced voter turnout of its 31 provinces during the latest parliamentary elections, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
The average voter turnout was 42.57 percent.
|
Rank
|
Provinces
|
Voter turnout
|
1
|
Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad
|
70.66
|
2
|
South Khorasan
|
66.12
|
3
|
Ilam
|
60.89
|
4
|
Sistan and Baluchestan
|
60.68
|
5
|
North Khorasan
|
57.21
|
6
|
Golestan
|
57.17
|
7
|
Hormozgan
|
52.51
|
8
|
Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari
|
52.33
|
9
|
Kerman
|
50.56
|
10
|
Ardabil
|
50.29
|
11
|
Zanjan
|
48.63
|
12
|
West Azerbaijan
|
48.23
|
13
|
Razavi Khorasan
|
48.17
|
14
|
Yazd
|
47.58
|
15
|
Lorestan
|
47.58
|
16
|
Semnan
|
47.45
|
17
|
Bushehr
|
46.81
|
18
|
Mazandaran
|
45.65
|
19
|
Fars
|
45.11
|
20
|
Hamadan
|
44.81
|
21
|
Qom
|
43.02
|
22
|
Khuzestan
|
42.96
|
23
|
Kermanshah
|
42.85
|
24
|
East Azerbaijan
|
42.83
|
25
|
Qazvin
|
42.19
|
26
|
Gilan
|
41.96
|
27
|
Markazi
|
39.71
|
28
|
Isfahan
|
36.38
|
29
|
Kurdistan
|
32.65
|
30
|
Alborz
|
28.41
|
31
|
Tehran
|
26.24
|
Average
|
42.57
The 11th parliamentary elections of Iran were held on Feb. 21, 2020. According to statistics, 24.5 million out of 57.9 million Iranians, who were eligible to vote, used their suffrage in the elections.