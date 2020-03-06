Iran discloses number of people who died from coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

So far, 124 people died in Iran as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19), Spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kiyanush Jahanpur said.

“Seventeen people have died over the past day,” Jahanpur added, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

“Over the past day, among those who underwent medical check-up, 234 people’s results were positive,” the spokesman said. “These individuals have been infected with coronavirus. A total of 4,747 people were infected with virus, and 913 people recovered.”

“The number of those suspected of being infected with coronavirus in Iranian hospitals has reached approximately 16,000,” Jahanpur said.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The death rate from the coronavirus in Iran is higher than in other countries where the infection has spread. The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.