Presidential elections in Iran to be held next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran will hold presidential elections on June 18, 2021, Head of Iran’s Election Committee, Jamal Orf said at the press conference, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the official, Iran will hold its 13th presidential elections since the Islamic Revolution.

Orf added that the preparations for the presidential elections in Iran will begin in February. Thus, those who want to run in the elections must resign their positions three months in advance.

The official also noted that the second round of Iranian Parliamentary elections will be held on September 11 in eleven constituencies of 9 provinces. In these elections, 22 candidates will compete for 11 seats.

Additionally, Orf emphasized that there are no government plans on the creation of a new province in Iran. There are currently 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran.

The current term limit for the government of Iran, led by President Hassan Rouhani, will expire in August 2021.