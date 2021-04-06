Iran ready to hold meeting of commission on economic cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran is ready to hold the 13th meeting of the Commission on Economic Cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

He made the remark in a meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

According to Zarif, in addition, it is necessary to implement the decisions made in the 12th meeting of the commission.

The minister added that the two countries have the potential to develop cooperation in many areas.

Speaking at the meeting, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov also said that political relations and inter-parliamentary cooperation show the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries.

The president noted that the two countries can develop economic cooperation, especially in the agricultural, pharmaceutical and construction sectors.

According to the statistics of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPOI), Iran exported 22,300 tons of goods worth $38.1 million to Kyrgyzstan during the first 11 months of last Iranian year (from March 20, 2020 through February 18, 2021), and imported 10,000 tons of goods worth $5.2 million from Kyrgyzstan.

As reported, the Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Central Asian countries - Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan - began yesterday on Apr. 4.