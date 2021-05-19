Iranian parliament MPs to meet Vienna talks negotiators next week

TEHRAN, Iran, May. 19

Trend :



A spokesman for the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Abolfazl Amouie announced that the commission is going to meet the Vienna talks' negotiators next week, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.



"The meeting will be held with presence of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Iranian negotiating delegation," Abolfazl Amouie said



President Hassan Rouhani said during the Wednesday's cabinet meeting that the talks in Vienna will lead to revival of the Iran nuclear deal and will end with victory of the Iranian nation.