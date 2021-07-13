Iran ready to exchange all prisoners with US – government spokesman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iran is ready to exchange all political prisoners with the US in exchange for the release of Iranians, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said at a press conference, Trend reports citing IRNA.
According to the spokesman, discussions are underway in this regard. Also, certain messages in connection with the issue were given by officials of both countries.
Additional information will be provided on the outcome of the discussions and the release of Iranian prisoners.
