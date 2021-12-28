Iran's embassy reacts to 'Iranians' participating in MMA event in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The participation of several people who presented themselves as athletes from Iran at special sports competitions held in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city was illegal, Trend reports citing Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The notice was reflected in a statement of Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan in connection with the holding of special sports competitions (mixed martial arts) in Khankendi.

"MMA (mixed martial arts) in the Islamic Republic of Iran is associated with non-traditional martial arts, due to violence, as well as gambling. It is not officially recognized and is among the banned competitions," said the embassy. "This type of combat has no federation in Iran. Those involved in this field operate secretly and illegally."

The participants of the competitions held on December 28 in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, have nothing to do with the Iranian Ministry of Sport and Youth, said the embassy.

"They participate in competitions illegally anywhere in the world," said the embassy.

The embassy reiterated that there is no connection between the participation of the mentioned athletes and the policy of the Iranian Ministry of Sport and Youth.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur