Iran hopes stability in Kazakhstan to be restored soon - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran hopes that stability will be restored in Kazakhstan soon, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to him, Iran is closely following the incidents in Kazakhstan.

"Iran believes that the friendly, brotherly and neighboring Kazakhstan, state and people can resolve problems and disputes peacefully through dialogue and peace under their national interests, without foreign interference,” Khatibzadeh added.

The spokesman noted that Kazakhstan's stability and security are important for Iran. External factors should not be allowed to abuse this situation.

---

