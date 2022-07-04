Iranian Energy Minister to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian will pay a one-day official visit to Azerbaijan on July 5, 2022, Trend reports citing a diplomatic source.

According to the report, the Iranian minister will be accompanied by a delegation of 10 people during the visit to be held at the official invitation of his Azerbaijani counterpart.

Within the framework of the visit, the Iranian Energy Minister will meet and conduct talks with Azerbaijani officials, including the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev

