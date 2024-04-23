US state department talks about situation of Azerbaijanis in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The US Department of State has published another annual report on the human rights situation in countries around the world, Trend reports.

Ethnic minority groups in Iran, including Azerbaijanis, regularly complain that the government mismanages natural resources, primarily water, in regions predominantly inhabited by national minorities.

This, in turn, as the report notes, has damaged the local environment, leading to forced migration and further marginalization of ethnic minorities.

"Azerbaijanis reported that the government discriminated against them by persecuting activists and organizers and preventing some parents from giving their children Turkic names," the report also says.

