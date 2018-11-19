Iran MP says it is important to invest in Lake Urmia's restoration

19 November 2018 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Restoration of Lake Urmia is important for the world and it is important to invest in this work, the Young Journalists Club (YJC) cited Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Agriculture Commission Ahmad Ali Keikha as saying.

He added that Iran's crop cultivation needs latest technologies.

"These technologies are available in European countries. The Iranian parliament is fully prepared to eliminate trade barriers between the EU and Iran."

Keikha said that Iran breeds 6,000 tons of fish in the Lorestan province at minimum costs.

Shrimps are bred in the Bushehr province, he added.

Iran is the 2nd biggest producer of dates in the world and can meet Europe's needs, Keikha said.

