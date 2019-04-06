Iran woman breaks world most powerful woman record (VIDEO)

6 April 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

An Iranian woman, Giti Mousavi, has broken the record of the world's most powerful woman by pulling a trailer weighing 12,270 kg for 30 meters, Trend reports via IRNA.

The event was held with the attendance of Iran counselor for Guinness World Records and people from Tabriz.

Mousavi managed to break the record of an Australian woman.

Earlier in 2011, an Australian woman had registered her name in Guinness World Records book by pulling a trailer weighing 11, 350 kg.

Guinness World Records, known from its inception from 1955 until 2000 as The Guinness Book of Records and in previous United States editions as The Guinness Book of World Records, is a reference book published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

