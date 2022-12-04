Iran'd deputy interior minister talks damage caused as result of protests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The damage caused to state and private enterprises, cars, apartments and others in Iran, except for one province, as a result of protests held in the country since September 18, 2022, is estimated in the amount of 17 trillion rials (about $405 million), Iranian Deputy Minister of Interior Majid Mirahmadi said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

“Meanwhile, shops and restaurants were either looted or burned,” Mirahmadi said.

The deputy added that the excepted province is Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province. So, the damage caused in the Zahidan city of the mentioned province is extremely high. Therefore, the damage to this city will be announced soon.

Mirahmadi also pointed out that according to the information obtained from the border customs offices, the recent events have had a negative impact on the country's trade turnover. Assessments are being made in state bodies due to the decrease in trade turnover.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, prompted by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

After the mentioned incident, a wave of protests has taken place in Iran, and the protests now cover various fields, economy, social inequality, ethnic inequality, etc.

---

