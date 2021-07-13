Military victory in Tovuz - prelude to complete liberation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory – US expert

Commentary 13 July 2021 13:36 (UTC+04:00)
Military victory in Tovuz - prelude to complete liberation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory – US expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The military strategy and national defense posture of the Republic of Azerbaijan were perfectly demonstrated during the defensive counterattacks undertaken by the glorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Peter Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend on July 13.

“The Tovuz region military skirmishes of July 12-16, 2020, are a moment of courage, gallantry, valor, and high military skill reflected by the valiant Armed Forces of Azerbaijan,” the US expert said.

“This impressive military victory in Tovuz was a prelude to the full liberation of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan that was occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces,” Tase added.

“In these operations, we have seen for the first time happening in world history that a nation - the Republic of Azerbaijan - with only 29 years of being independent has been able to shape, establish and highly train one of the top five armies in the world,” the US expert said.

“For a country that declared its independence in August 1991, and twenty-nine years later to be able to overthrow the myth of Armenian strength and legitimately ruin Yerevan's projection for greater Armenia, is an enormous military success accomplished under the mastery vision of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and forged further by the President of Azerbaijan H. E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev,” Tase added.

“This impressive military victory in Tovuz by the legendary Armed Forces of Azerbaijan was a prelude to the full liberation of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan that was occupied for over thirty years by the fascist Armenian Armed Forces,” the US expert said.

