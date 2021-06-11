Georgia remains among priorities on NATO agenda - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Georgia will be among the priority issues at the upcoming North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit of June 14 as a result of the county's active diplomatic efforts, said Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani says, Trend reports via Georgian media.

NATO leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss a number of issues including the support to rules-based international order.

As reported, to remain successful and ensure the defense and security of the Euro-Atlantic area, NATO should play a greater role in preserving and shaping the rules-based international order in areas that are important to Allied security.

In this regard, NATO leaders plan to speak about the relations with Georgia, one of the Alliance’s closest partners, which aspires to join NATO.

In its recent interview with the Georgian service of Euronews NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai said ‘NATO is committed to the decisions taken in Bucharest and subsequent decisions that Georgia will become a NATO member’.

"We will set out a platform for deepening cooperation with Georgia, with Ukraine to do more together, to share more information, exercise together, have more NATO in Georgia,” Appathurai said.

