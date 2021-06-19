EU donates passport readers to Georgian Ministry of Interior Affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

The European Union has donated 20 pieces of passport readers to the Georgian Ministry of Interior Affairs, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The devices with a total value of 22,000 euros (90,000 lari) will contribute to the training of border control officers.

"The items handed over today will further enable Georgian authorities to fight irregular migration and crime even more effectively. This is part of the EU’s wider support to ensure modern and efficient management of borders in Georgia and the safety and security of Georgians”, Deputy Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation to Georgia, Catalin Gherman said.

This action with a total budget of 6 million euros is part of a wider EU-funded program EU4 Security, Accountability and Fight against Crime in Georgia (SAFE).

Over the past years, the EU support to Georgia in the areas of migration and border management has been significant and this donation will be also followed by comprehensive procurement and training activities that will ensure strengthening of Georgia’s border protection capacities, the EU reports.

