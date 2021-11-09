Georgia reports 6 021 coronavirus cases, 3 792 recoveries, 75 deaths

Georgia reported 6 021 coronavirus cases, 3 792 recoveries, and 75 deaths on Tuesday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 2 253 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 1 160 cases, and the Kakheti region with 539 cases.

A total of 52 033 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 38 545 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13 488 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 11, 57 %, while 9, 78 % in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 761 067 among them 696 921 people recovered and 10 584 died.

There are 54 people quarantined, 6 808 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1 300 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities.

As of November 9, 2 010 783 people got the Covid-19 vaccine, with 5 254 in a day.