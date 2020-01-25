Yellow vests protesters gather outside Belmarsh prison to support Julian Assange

25 January 2020 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

Yellow vests protesters gathered on Saturday near HM Prison Belmarsh to support WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and condemn the extradition hearing against the whistleblower, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The protest comes two days after Westminster Magistrates' Court in London decided to postpone the hearings on Assange's extradition to the United States from February to May.

At the same time, lawyer and member Assange's legal team Renata Avila confirmed the day before that the whistleblower had been moved out of solitary confinement in the prison, where he had been held since April.

