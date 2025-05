BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The activities of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) were largely aimed at influencing elections, said Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), Trend reports.

"Too much of what USAID did was aimed at influencing elections in questionable ways that did not stand up to criticism. In terms of return on investment, I would say that overall it was not always very good," Musk said.