Saudi Arabia deposits $2 billion in Yemen central bank to back currency

17 January 2018 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered a deposit of $2 billion to be paid into Yemen’s central bank on Wednesday to shore up the weak Yemeni currency, the Saudi government said, Reuters reports.

The move was made a day after the Yemeni prime minister issued a public plea for funds to prop up the rial and help stave off hunger in the war-torn country.

“It’s not a loan, it’s a deposit and the legitimate Yemeni government will not have to pay it back,” a source close to the Saudi government said.

Its currency, the rial, has lost more than half its value against the U.S. dollar and soaring prices have put some basic commodities out of reach for many Yemenis.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Saudi Aramco entering Azerbaijani market
Oil&Gas 16 January 15:13
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia to create working group on energy (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 16 January 15:08
Saudi Arabia to seek extradition of corruption suspects
Arab World 13 January 23:26
Saudi Arabia allows women at football game for first time
Arab World 13 January 14:14
Saudi Arabia allows women to attend soccer match
Arab World 13 January 07:48
U.S. says airstrikes in Yemen kill key al Qaeda militants
Other News 11 January 03:25
Coalition fighter crashes in Yemen
Arab World 7 January 20:37
Eleven Saudi princes detained following protest
Arab World 6 January 14:13
Saudi king orders new allowances to offset rising cost of living
Arab World 6 January 12:23
UN releases $50M to meet humanitarian needs in Yemen
Arab World 6 January 05:11
Yemeni Chief of General Staff injured in mine blast near Saudi border
Arab World 6 January 02:23
Norway suspends arms sales to UAE over Yemen war
Arab World 3 January 13:16
Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey
Turkey 28 December 2017 14:28
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
Business 28 December 2017 14:02
Ministry: Azerbaijan condemns rocket attacks on Saudi Arabia
Politics 28 December 2017 12:26
France's Macron presses Saudi king to lift Yemen blockade
World 27 December 2017 14:55
Turkey, Saudi Arabia to mull regional issues
Turkey 25 December 2017 17:16
Morocco, Saudi Arabia keen to cement traditional ties
Other News 25 December 2017 01:48