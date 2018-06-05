Saudi Crown Prince meets with Libyan PM Fayez Al-Sarraj

5 June 2018 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the Chairman of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord of Libya, Fayez Al-Sarraj, in Jeddah, Al Arabiya reports.

During the meeting, they “reviewed the latest developments at the Libyan arena in addition to the exerted efforts towards achieving the security and stability in Libya,” a Saudi Press Agency statement said.

“The meeting was attended by Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of the State and Member of the Cabinet; Adel bin Ahmad Al-Jubeir, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan, Chief of the General Intelligence; Dr.Bandar bin Obaid Al-Rasheed, Secretary to HRH the Crown Prince and a number of Libyan senior officials,” the statement added.

