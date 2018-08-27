Qatar to expand air base hosting major U.S. military facility

27 August 2018 23:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qatar will expand two air bases including Udeid, which hosts the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East, a senior military official said on Monday amid a year-long dispute between the tiny Gulf Arab state and its neighbors, Reuters reported.

The development will help accommodate new aircrafts and systems introduced to the air force service including French Rafale fighter jets, American F-15 fighter jets and Eurofighter Typhoon jets, Deputy Commander of the Amiri Air Force Major-General (Pilot) Ahmed Ibrahim Al Malki said in comments published by the official state news agency QNA.

The other development will take place at Doha Air Base. Malki did not provide details about the projects’ expected cost or timeframe.

