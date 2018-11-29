Multiple casualties as terrorists shell Syria’s Aleppo

29 November 2018 08:45 (UTC+04:00)

Syrian terrorists shelled residential quarters of the country’s northwestern city of Aleppo overnight into Thursday, leaving several civilians injured, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The militants had fired three shells on the district of Zahra in Aleppo, the Ikhbariya broadcaster reported.

Several other rockets fell in the area of New Aleppo, according to the outlet.

Aleppo has recently been a target of violent attacks by terrorists. In one of the recent cases on Saturday, militants fired shells that were presumably filled with the toxic chlorine gas on the city. Medics subsequently said that medical aid had been provided to 73 civilians injured in the attack.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Astana meeting to help achieve progress on Syria - Lavrov
Russia 03:27
US-led coalition strike in Syria's Deir ez-Zor leaves 6 casualties
Arab World 00:25
Erdogan: No IS terrorists in Syria any more
Turkey 27 November 14:54
All parties to Astana talks on Syria confirm participation
Kazakhstan 26 November 13:19
Turkish defense minister discussed Syria's Idlib with Russia
Turkey 25 November 19:34
More than 100 injured in Aleppo in insurgent gas attack: Syrian state media
Arab World 25 November 18:57
Latest
Azerbaijani scientists research problem of induced reservoirs seismicity
Society 09:06
Over 500 tons of bony fish caught in Iran's Gilan, in less than 2 months
Economy 09:06
U.S. Fed warns of vulnerabilities facing financial system
US 08:17
National currencies to be used in Russia-Turkey settlements on S-400 deliveries
Turkey 07:48
Azerbaijan, Australia may launch joint IT, space projects
Economy 07:19
Magnus Carlsen beats Fabiano Caruana to defend chess world title in rapid finale
Other News 07:15
Deadly house fire leaves at least 4 dead in U.S. Indiana
US 06:43
Ruling party candidate wins Georgia presidential runoff (UPDATED)
Georgia 06:28
U.S., UK reach new post-Brexit deal on air services
US 05:40