Morocco rescues 112 illegal migrants in Mediterranean

30 November 2018 02:26 (UTC+04:00)

Morocco's coast guards rescued 112 illegal migrants in the Mediterranean on Thursday, the Moroccan army said, according to Xinhua.

The guards on patrol in the Mediterranean assisted six boasts carrying 112 migrants, the majority of whom come from sub-Saharan African nations, added the army.

The migrants were brought safe and sound to the nearest Moroccan ports, the source noted.

Morocco has witnessed a significant hike in illegal migration attempts in 2018.

According to the Moroccan Interior Ministry, the authorities have foiled over 76,000 illegal migration attempts since the beginning of this year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mexico to deport about 500 migrants who 'violently' tried to 'illegally' cross the U.S. Border
US 26 November 05:41
US temporarily closes Mexico border checkpoint, fires tear gas to disperse crowd
US 26 November 04:26
Mexico agrees to Trump policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico as asylum requests processed: report
US 25 November 01:23
Ecuador says it needs $550 million to help Venezuelan migrants
Other News 24 November 04:52
Iraq stresses good ties with Iran
Politics 23 November 15:03
Bus carrying Honduran migrants collides with police car in Mexico - reports
Other News 17 November 08:37
Latest
Plane carrying Angela Merkel to G20 forced to make unscheduled landing
Europe 01:26
Quake hits western Iran
Society 00:16
Trump says he’s close to China trade deal
US 29 November 23:26
5G video calling realized in China's Yangtze River Delta
China 29 November 22:33
Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Romania are strategic partners
Politics 29 November 22:02
Money transfers within Kazakhstan up by over 3 times
Finance 29 November 21:55
Trump cancels meeting with Putin
US 29 November 21:42
SOCAR, San Marino state company ink memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 29 November 21:17
Azerbaijan to adopt European experience in persimmon production (Exclusive)
Economy 29 November 20:58