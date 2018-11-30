Morocco rescues 112 illegal migrants in Mediterranean

Morocco's coast guards rescued 112 illegal migrants in the Mediterranean on Thursday, the Moroccan army said, according to Xinhua.

The guards on patrol in the Mediterranean assisted six boasts carrying 112 migrants, the majority of whom come from sub-Saharan African nations, added the army.

The migrants were brought safe and sound to the nearest Moroccan ports, the source noted.

Morocco has witnessed a significant hike in illegal migration attempts in 2018.

According to the Moroccan Interior Ministry, the authorities have foiled over 76,000 illegal migration attempts since the beginning of this year.

