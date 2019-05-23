10 die daily in battered camp in southeastern Syria

An average of 10 people are dying every day in the Rukban camp in southeastern Syria, said state news agency SANA, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The Joint Russian-Syrian Coordination Committee for Refugees' Return blamed the United States, which has a military presence in southeastern Syria, for hindering the evacuation of civilians from the camp, SANA said.

About seven to 10 people are dying on a daily basis in the camp, said the joint committee.

Diseases are also spreading among the people there, particularly children, the committee added.

A total of 12,967 people have so far succeeded in leaving the camp to government-controlled areas in Homs Province in central Syria, after steep prices paid because of extortion by the Syrian rebels in the area.

The Syrian government is exerting huge efforts to secure the safe and voluntary return of people to their homes and temporary shelters.

The Rukban camp is home to 50,000 displaced Syrians, who are suffering from harsh humanitarian situation because of the cold weather and lack of supplies.

