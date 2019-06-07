Libyan navy says 82 migrants rescued off western coast

The Libyan navy said on Thursday that 82 migrants of different African nationalities were rescued off the country's western coast, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rescue operation took place 60 miles (96 km) off the coast of the capital Tripoli, according to a statement by the navy's information office.

The rescued migrants were provided with humanitarian and medical assistance and taken to a reception center in eastern Tripoli, the statement said.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) recently said migrants rescued off the Libyan coast "should not be returned to detention" as "there are no safe ports in Libya."

Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants who want to cross the Mediterranean toward Europe because of insecurity and chaos in the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news