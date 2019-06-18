Saudi air defence intercepts two Houthi drones

18 June 2019 07:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Saudi-led coalition said that Saudi Arabia's air defence system intercepted two Houthi drones, one of which was targeting a residential area in the southern city of Abha, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

No further details were immediately available.

The alleged Monday attack came almost a week after a Houthi rocket hit the arrival lounge at the Saudi airport.

The Saudi-led coalition confirmed at the time that 26 people were injured as a result of the missile attack.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Yemen's Houthis launch new attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Arab World 17 June 05:22
Saudi crown prince says to finalise $533 million privatisation deals this year
Arab World 16 June 20:13
Saudi crown prince says does not want regional war
Arab World 16 June 02:40
Yemen's Houthi rebels launch drone attacks on 2 Saudi airports
Arab World 16 June 01:14
Saudi-led coalition targets houthi positions in Sana'a, striking air defense systems
Arab World 15 June 05:38
Yemen's Houthis target Abha Airport with drones
Arab World 14 June 04:41
Latest
Turkmen state concern opens tender for repair of gas turbine engines
Tenders 08:59
Whatsapp messages may help locate tourist missing in Australia
Other News 08:54
Trump says U.S. agency will begin removing millions of illegal immigrants
US 08:15
When will Serbia get chance to access Azerbaijani gas?
Oil&Gas 07:00
New Zealand man sentenced to 21 months in prison for sharing mosque killings video online
Other News 06:27
Mexico could beat U.S. in trade war, but would be a 'pyrrhic' victory: president
Other News 05:54
Death toll rises to 11 in SW China earthquake
China 05:13
Two seriously injured in Toronto Raptors victory parade shooting: police
Other News 04:25
Over 2 mln Somalis to be in food crisis by July: UN agency warns
Other News 03:42