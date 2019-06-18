Saudi air defence intercepts two Houthi drones

The Saudi-led coalition said that Saudi Arabia's air defence system intercepted two Houthi drones, one of which was targeting a residential area in the southern city of Abha, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

No further details were immediately available.

The alleged Monday attack came almost a week after a Houthi rocket hit the arrival lounge at the Saudi airport.

The Saudi-led coalition confirmed at the time that 26 people were injured as a result of the missile attack.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news