Iraq boosts security on Syrian border to prevent Daesh terrorists infiltration

24 November 2019 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

Iraqi border guards along the Iraqi-Syrian frontier have increased security measures to prevent Daesh terrorists from finding their way into the country, INA reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the INA news agency, Iraq is setting up defence structures along the border in the provinces of Nineveh and Anbar.

On Friday, a regional representative of Iraqi Kurdistan, which occupies a part of northern Iraq, said that up to 20,000 Daesh fighters still remained in Iraq and Syria.

In early November, the US news outlet NBC said that militants from the Daesh terrorist group, following their defeat in Syria, were moving across the border into northern Iraq to rebuild their forces there.

The jihadists received a powerful blow last month when Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in Idlib during a US military operation. The terrorists were also targeted by Turkish forces during Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which made them flee the region.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Three people killed in anti-government protests in Iraqi southern city - reports
World 16:53
Pence visits U.S. troops in Iraq, holds call with prime minister
Arab World 23 November 18:22
Official: Iraq alone can buy all of Iran's surplus gasoline
Oil&Gas 22 November 20:02
Cargo movement from Iraq via Turkish ports in October 2019 exceeds 5M tons
Turkey 22 November 15:35
Iran and Iraq trade down
Business 21 November 20:18
Israel says attacks military targets in Syria in retaliation for Tuesday rockets
Israel 20 November 07:17
Latest
Small plane crashes in eastern Congo, killing at least 24 people
World 17:45
Car production volumes grow in Azerbaijan
Business 17:42
Kazakhstan's national oil company increases gas extraction
Oil&Gas 17:04
Three people killed in anti-government protests in Iraqi southern city - reports
World 16:53
Amount of transit cargo via Iran's Bashmaq customs up
Business 16:08
Iranian steel company significantly increases daily output
Business 15:58
Iran's exports of milk, dairy products up by several times
Business 15:12
Plane crashes in urban area of DR Congo killing 18
Other News 14:34
Number of ATMs to increase in Turkmenistan rural areas
Business 13:44