Kuwaiti emir orders 3 days of mourning over death of Sultan Qaboos

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah ordered on Saturday official mourning for three days on demise of the Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said, the Kuwaiti government said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

All government institutions will shut down and Kuwaiti flag will fly at half-mast for three days, Anas Al-Saleh, the Kuwaiti deputy prime minister and minister of interior and minister of state for cabinet affairs, said in a government statement.

Al-Saleh eulogized Sultan Qaboos as a great, kind and sagacious leader who had played a key role in making enormous achievements in his country, which played a pivotal role in maintaining unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

Kuwait wholeheartedly offers condolences and solace to the Omani government and people, the statement said.

The Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said passed away on Friday evening, Oman's state media reported early Saturday.

