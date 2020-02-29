Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to postpone Lebanon travel over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia called on its citizens and residents to postpone travel to Lebanon over concerns of the spread of coronavirus, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon said on Twitter on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Lebanon confirmed its fourth case of the virus on Friday and announced that it was closing all schools until March 8.
Latest
MFA of Georgia calls on citizens to refrain from travelling to countries with reported cases of coronavirus
Presenting one of highest papal awards to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva is victory of Azerbaijani multiculturalism: Russian MP