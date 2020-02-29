Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to postpone Lebanon travel over coronavirus

Arab World 29 February 2020 13:31 (UTC+04:00)
Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to postpone Lebanon travel over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia called on its citizens and residents to postpone travel to Lebanon over concerns of the spread of coronavirus, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon said on Twitter on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Lebanon confirmed its fourth case of the virus on Friday and announced that it was closing all schools until March 8.

