Iraq reports 15 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

Iraqi Health Ministry on Friday confirmed three more deaths from COVID-19 and 15 new cases, bringing the total number of the infected to 208, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new cases included six in the capital Baghdad, four in Basra, two in the provinces of Najaf and Muthanna and one in Sulaimaniyah in northeastern Iraq, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, a total of 208 cases have been confirmed, 17 of whom have died and 49 others have recovered, according to the ministry.

To help Iraq cope with the coronavirus spread, a Chinese team of seven experts has been working with their Iraqi counterparts since March 7 in the fight against the viral respiratory disease, which has been under control in China through a nationwide campaign. Enditem