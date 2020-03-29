Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, work indefinitely
Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it was extending indefinitely the suspension of international passenger flights and workplace attendance in both public and private sectors among efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Domestic flights, trains, buses and taxis also remain suspended, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
