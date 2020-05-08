Iraq confirms 2,603 COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths

The Iraqi health ministry said on Friday that 2,603 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and 104 deaths recorded in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In addition, 60 new cases were recorded after 2,337 testing kits were used across the country during the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

The new cases were 34 in the capital Baghdad, 12 in Basra, nine in Maysan, two in Dhi Qar and Salahudin each and one in Diyala, the statement added.

So far, 1,661 have recovered, according to the statement.

The Iraqi authorities have taken measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, including a nationwide curfew.