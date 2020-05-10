Qatar reports 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 22,520 in total
Qatar's Health Ministry on Sunday announced 1,189 new infections of COVID-19, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 22,520, of which 19,753 patients are under treatment, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Among the infected patients, "254 have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,753, while the fatalities rose to 14," official Qatar News Agency quoted the ministry's statement as saying.
Most of the new cases are of expatriate workers who have been subject to quarantine after having contact with confirmed cases.
A total of 127,769 people in the country have undergone lab tests for COVID-19 so far.
