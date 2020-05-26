Qatar reports 1,742 new COVID-19 infections, 47,207 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Tuesday announced 1,742 new infections of the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 47,207, official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 1,481 more have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 118,44, while two more died, raising the death toll to 28, according to a ministry statement cited by QNA.

Most of the new cases are expatriate workers who have been subject to quarantine as contacts with confirmed cases.

A total of 196,411 in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.