Saudi Arabia registers 3,123 new coronavirus cases

Saudi Arabia registered on Wednesday 3,123 new coronavirus cases, increasing the accumulated infections to 167,267, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The recoveries also increased to 112,797, with the reporting of 2,912 recovered cases.

The kingdom reported 41 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,387.

Saudi Arabia and China have supported each other in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-February, the kingdom offered generous support to China to help fight the deadly virus at the early stage of its outbreak. On March 11, Saudi Arabia delivered to the Chinese city of Wuhan a shipment of medical aid.

As the virus raged in Saudi Arabia, a team of eight Chinese medical experts visited the kingdom on April 15 to assist its anti-coronavirus fight. On April 26, the two sides signed a deal worth 265 million U.S. dollars for expanding Saudi Arabia's coronavirus testing capacity.