Saudi Arabia registers 3,372 new coronavirus cases, 170,639 in total

Saudi Arabia registered on Thursday 3,372 new coronavirus cases, bringing the accumulated infections to 170,639, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The recoveries rose to 117,882 with the registration of 5,085 new recovered cases, the health ministry tweeted.

The fatalities increased to 1,428 with the registration of 41 new death cases.

Saudi Arabia and China have supported each other in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-February, the kingdom offered generous support to China to help fight the deadly virus at the early stage of its outbreak. On March 11, Saudi Arabia delivered to the Chinese city of Wuhan a shipment of medical aid.

As the virus raged in Saudi Arabia, a team of eight Chinese medical experts visited the kingdom on April 15 to assist its anti-coronavirus fight. On April 26, the two sides signed a deal worth 265 million U.S. dollars for expanding Saudi Arabia's coronavirus testing capacity.