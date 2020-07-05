Qatar reports 616 new COVID-19 cases, 99,799 in total

Qatar's Health Ministry on Sunday announced 616 new infections of COVID-19, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 99,799, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 1,897 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 92,284, while five others died, raising the fatalities to 128, official Qatar News Agency quoted a statement by the ministry as saying.

A total of 381,434 persons in Qatar have undergone lab tests for COVID-19 so far, it added.

China and Qatar have offered mutual help during the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 21, five Qatar Airways cargo freighters flew to China carrying approximately 300 tons of medical supplies donated by the airline.