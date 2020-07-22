393 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar, 107,430 in total

Qatar's health ministry on Tuesday announced 393 new infections of COVID-19, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 107,430, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Some 409 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 104,191, while another one died, raising the fatalities to 160," the official Qatar News Agency reported, quoting a statement by the ministry.

A total of 451,168 persons in Qatar have undergone lab tests for COVID-19 so far, it added.

China and Qatar have offered mutual help during the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 21, five Qatar Airways cargo freighters flew to China carrying approximately 300 tonnes of medical supplies donated by the airline.

On July 8, Chinese health officials and medical experts held a video conference with their Qatari counterparts to share experience and expertise in fighting COVID-19.

The two sides also held in-depth exchange of views on the issues that Qatar is most concerned about, including coronavirus prevention and control, test analysis, clinic care, vaccine development and social management.