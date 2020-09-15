Fire briefly erupts in central Beirut commercial district
A fire erupted in a landmark building in central Beirut’s commercial district on Tuesday before being put out, a civil defence official and Reuters witness said, Trend reports.
The fire erupted in a futuristic seafront building that was close to completion after years of construction. Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed earlier showed images of smoke billowing from the building.
A Reuters witness said part of one side of the building was smouldering as firefighters hosed it down.
Last week, a big fire broke out at Beirut port, the scene of the catastrophic Aug. 4 port explosion.
Azerbaijan's MFA: Armenian FM's speech on close friendship with Muslim countries - clear example of two-facedness
Latest
Azerbaijan's MFA: Armenian FM's speech on close friendship with Muslim countries - clear example of two-facedness
Ambassador: Azerbaijan's support for Turkey on Eastern Mediterranean gives even more strength to Ankara
Azerbaijani president: Azerbaijan one of handful of countries that carry out fully independent policy
NDI poll: 27% say biggest issue facing Georgian education is difficulties related to online learning
Mariam Kvrivishvili: From tomorrow, citizens of reciprocal countries will be able to enter Georgia without quarantine