Portion of Transcript on LAC Issue India-China LAC Issue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

"EAM met with Chinese FM Wang Yi in Moscow on 10 September. The two Foreign Ministers reached an agreement which outlines the way forward. This meeting followed the meeting that the two Defence Ministers had in Moscow on 04 September. There was consensus between the Ministers of the two sides, during both the meetings, that there should be quick and complete disengagement of troops from all friction areas along the LAC. Both sides should, therefore, focus on easing tensions in the friction areas by refraining from any actions that may lead to an escalation in the situation. This requires strict adherence to the bilateral agreements and protocols and not making unilateral attempts to change the status quo," the transcript said.

"As RM has stated categorically in the Parliament on 15th September as well as earlier today, we are committed to a peaceful dialogue with the Chinese side, including through diplomatic and military channels. We will keep you informed of developments in this regard," the transcript said.

"The Chinese side should sincerely work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols on maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas. We hope the Chinese side will strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and not make further attempts to unilaterally change status quo," the transcript said.