UAE, Israeli cyber chiefs discuss joining forces to combat common threats

The United Arab Emirates and Israel share threats to their national online networks, the Israeli cyber-security chief said in a rare public discussion of potential cooperation with his counterpart following the normalisation of relations, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The establishment of formal Israel-UAE ties over the last month unleashed a flurry of bilateral deals, including on cyber technologies, Israeli exports of which were valued at $6.5 billion in 2019.

“We are threatened by the same threats ... because of the nature of the region, because of the nature of our new, ‘outed’ relations and because of who we are - strong economically and technologically,” Igal Unna, head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, told UAE counterpart Mohamed al-Kuwaiti in an online conference.

“We see already things in fast progress and I am very optimistic that we have a lot in common and a lot to share.”