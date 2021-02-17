Saudi minister: Oil producers must remain extremely cautious

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday that it was too early to declare victory against the COVID-19 virus and that oil producers must remain “extremely cautious”, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“We are in a much better place than we were a year ago, but I must warn, once again, against complacency. The uncertainty is very high, and we have to be extremely cautious,” he told an energy industry event.

“Those who are trying to predict the next move of OPEC+, to those I say, don’t try to predict the unpredictable.”