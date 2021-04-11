Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen’s Houthi movement intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the group towards the southern Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait, state media said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a Twitter post that two drones were fired at military hangars in Jazan airport in the south of the kingdom and a military air base in Khamis Mushait.
