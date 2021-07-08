Lebanon faces shortage of vaccines for children

President of the Lebanese Order of Physicians Charaf Abou Charaf said that Lebanon is facing a shortage of children's vaccines, which poses a great health risk for growing generations, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I contacted the World Health Organization to explore the possibility of securing children's vaccines which are now missing on the Lebanese market, in the hope of finding a quick solution to this problem," Charaf said.

Lebanon's economic crisis and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the health sector which now suffers from a steep shortage of medical supplies, vaccines and medical equipment.