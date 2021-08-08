Libya imposes 24-hour curfew to stem spread of COVID-19
Libya has imposed a 24-hour curfew from Saturday to Monday to curb the spread of COVID-19, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The government announced the decision on Thursday. When the curfew ends, the previous prevention measures will continue.
In late June, the government imposed a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (1600-0400 GMT) for two weeks, and ordered that those who violate the restrictions be punished.
The government has recently launched an "exceptional" vaccination campaign to set up temporary vaccination centers, where people above the age of 18, Libyans or foreigners, can get vaccinated.
