Egyptian president, high-level UAE delegation discuss cooperation

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed the bilateral relations and cooperation with a high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During a meeting in Egypt's Mediterranean resort city of New Alamein, Sisi and the UAE delegation, headed by National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, exchanged views on bilateral economic and commercial cooperation, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

They as well tackled the efforts to promote joint UAE-Egyptian investments in Egypt in various sectors, the statement said.

Sheikh Tahnoun hailed the attractive investment and commercial environment in Egypt in light of the comprehensive development process that the country is currently witnessing, the statement said.

He also stressed the UAE's keenness to strengthen the frameworks of strategic cooperation between the two countries at various levels.

For his part, Sisi expressed Egypt's aspiration to strengthen the bilateral ties in a way that contributes to the interests of both countries.