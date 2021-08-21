UAE agrees to hosting 5000 Afghan nationals evacuated on US flights from Kabul

Arab World 21 August 2021 00:49 (UTC+04:00)
UAE agrees to hosting 5000 Afghan nationals evacuated on US flights from Kabul

The United Arab Emirates has agreed to host 5000 Afghan nationals evacuated from Afghanistan on their way to third countries, according to a statement released by Emirates News Agency WAM, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that, following a request from the US, it would host the Afghans on a temporary basis, after which time they would travel on to other nations.

The statement added that the evacuees will travel to the UAE from the Afghan capital of Kabul on US aircraft in the coming days.

“The humanitarian gesture follows the UAE’s recent facilitation of dozens of flights carrying hundreds of foreign citizens from Afghanistan, including diplomats and support staff from a range of nationalities and non-governmental organizations to UAE airports. The UAE has also facilitated the evacuation of approximately 8500 foreign nationals utilizing its aircraft and airports from Afghanistan,” the statement added.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the UAE is always seeking peaceful, multilateral solutions, and is keen to continue its work alongside its international partners to advance efforts to assist the Afghan people during this time of uncertainty.

