UAE economy to grow 2.1% this year

The United Arab Emirates' economy will grow 2.1% this year and 4.2% in 2022, the central bank said on Wednesday, as the Gulf state rebounds from the coronavirus downturn, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"Economic activity in the UAE continued its recovery in the second quarter, with growth reaching almost pre-COVID-19 levels," the central bank said in its quarterly economic review.

Separately, Dubai - one of the UAE's emirates - said on Wednesday it expects economic growth of 3.1% this year and 3.4% next year.