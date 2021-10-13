Saudi aims for GDP to reach $1.7 trillion
Saudi Arabia wants its economic output to reach 6.4 trillion riyals ($1.71 trillion), Saudi state TV cited Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The minister was speaking about the kingdom's economic development strategy to year 2030, the channel said.
